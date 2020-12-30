Lori Harvey spends a lot of time in the headlines, oftentimes more for her love life than anything else. Preferring to never address any rumors about herself that she reads in the media, you've got to give it to her for maintaining a relatively lower profile than her peers. The cryptic influencer usually doesn't share the intimate details of her life directly, but she did offer fans a glimpse of the massive late Christmas present she just purchased for herself.

Lori shared a clip of the new car on Instagram stories with "Runnin'" off 21 Savage and Metro Boomin's joint effort Savage Mode II that dropped during quarantine playing in the background. Lori wrote on the video "It's the orange interior for me," referring to the coveted orange guts in the Lamborghini. The whip has a starting price of around $250,000, though it's likely Lori paid more for the white-coated, orange interior car.

In terms of her star-studded romantic life, the newest rumors link the 23-year-old former college student to none other than Michael B. Jordan, earning a stamp of approval from fans impressed with the young influencer's track record.

Lori rolled her fans at fans asking about who she's dating right now on Instagram, so the rumors are still rumors at this time.