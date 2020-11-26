It's clear that Future has moved on from Lori Harvey with his rumored new girlfriend Dess Dior, but the rumor mill is in full force about Lori's alleged new man, Michael B. Jordan. The actor was recently named PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive, and while his interview with the publication made it seem as if he's single, TMZ reports that he's also been doing a bit of mingling. Jordan was reportedly photographed with Lori Harvey as they deplaned a Delta flight together in Atlanta. Harvey calls the ATL home, so it's speculated that the pair of famous figures are celebrating the Thanksgiving holiday together.

It's unclear exactly when Future and Lori decided to call it quits, but it's reported that they broke up just a few months ago back in August. Prior to that relationship, Lori was reportedly tied to Diddy, as they were spotted in Italy together in 2019. Meanwhile, Jordan told PEOPLE that the type of woman he's looking for has to have "a sense of humor, true understanding, because [an actor’s] life is not conducive to a relationship—it’s really not."

He added, "Somebody that’s nurturing. I’ve got a list. That’s probably why my ass is still single, but yeah, it’s a list." Jordan, who one day would like to get married and have children, shared specific qualities he looks for in a woman. "It’s like lips, teeth, mouth. I think I’ve paid more attention to eyes as of late, with these masks," he said. "I love a woman’s hips, thighs. Hands and feet. And what order you go, that’s a totally different question." Check out Jordan and Harvey below.

