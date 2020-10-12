21 Savage and Metro Boomin treated the release of Savage Mode II with the glossy roll-out it deserved. Four years after the release of their debut joint effort together, the pair released a full-length for the follow-up with skits provided by Morgan Freeman. The anticipation has been high. Fans even launched a petition demanding its release.

That being said, it should come as no surprise that the pair have debuted atop the Billboard 200 with Savage Mode 2. Moving 171K in its first week, with 22K of those coming from merchandise/album bundles, the pair both scored their second number one debuts, and fourth top 10 debuts, in their career. 21's i am > i was was a massive commercial success that propelled to #1. Metro's Not All Heroes Wear Capes also debuted at #1 in 2018.

YG didn't score a #1 debut but he did have much higher album sales than anticipated. My Life 4Hunnid debuts at #4, marking his highest-charting album since My Krazy Life.

Just below YG is Bryson Tiller whose latest project, Anniversary rounds out the top 5. He moved 57K in his first week with 52K of those coming from streams, 4K in sales, and 1K in TEA.

Hip-hop is still dominating the top 10, overall. Besides the new debuts, Juice WRLD's Legends Never Die drops from #6 to #8 while NBA Youngboy's TOP hugs the #9 spot for a second week in a row. Pop Smoke also sits at #3 this week. Meanwhile, Lil Baby's My Turn jumps from 12 to 10, continuing the Atlanta rapper's reign as a commercial giant.

