They say that all good things must one day come to an end. It looks like the relationship between Future and Lori Harvey has unfortunately seen a premature conclusion as the couple is rumored to have broken up recently, unfollowing each other on social media and deleting their pictures together.

The rumors were reported by The Sun, who noticed that Lori Harvey and Future had clicked the 'unfollow' button on each other, which is never a good sign. On Future's side, he is currently following nobody. Of the 300+ people that Lori checks out, Future is no longer one of them.

In addition to the unfollow, both Lori and Future have deleted pictures of them as a couple, which were still up a few weeks ago.

The couple had been quarantining together during the early days of the lockdown, sharing Stories as a couple. In more recent times though, they had not been spotted together. Throughout their relationship, they were subject to so many rumors, including several reported pregnancies, an engagement, a secret marriage, and more. None of that actually happened though... people just love to talk.

Do you think Future is locking himself in the studio to get out his pain from the breakup? Could we be in for a classic album?

