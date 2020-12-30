Before Megan Thee Stallion popularized the term "Hot Girl Summer", Lori Harvey was out here living that life, hooking up with Diddy, his son, Future, Trey Songz, and others. She's tested the waters with plenty of influential men in the music and entertainment industries, serving as "goals" for women who would give anything to be as care-free as the model is.



Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Most recently, Lori ended her relationship with rapper Future and has seemingly been back on the market. However, because of how low-key she is on social media, nobody quite knows whether or not she's actually been secretly dating any well-known rappers, athletes, or other entertainers. We won't be finding out anytime soon either because, when someone pried during her Q&A session on Instagram Stories, she shut down and denied an answer as to who she was dating.

Responding to a fan who asked for more information on Lori's personal life, asking for a picture of her "and her man", the model hit back with a picture of herself rolling her eyes, refusing to give up any details. After the picture was reposted on The Shade Room, people theorized on what they think she meant with her reply, commenting back, "She thinkin...which one!?".

Clearly, Lori isn't down to give out too much information. From her answer, do you think she's dating anyone, or do you think she's just tired of being asked if she is?