The rumor mill is fired up with the latest gossip about Lori Harvey. For months, there has been speculation that the model and her boyfriend Future have called it quits. They were once sharing sweet photos of one another on social media, but lately, their pages no longer don romantic images of one another. Both Lori and Future have been fiercely private about the details of their relationship, so it's not surprising that the world has been shut out. However, a reported video of Lori Harvey in Miami has surfaced, and it's said that she was coupled up with Akon's brother, Bu.



Bryan Bedder / Stringer / Getty Images

The clip of the video was shared with The Shade Room, and while it's difficult to determine whether or not it was Lori in the clip, the person responsible for the recording said it was, indeed, Harvey. "I was exchanging phone numbers (cuz I’m trying to get a baller of my own) when I see Lori Harvey all boo’d up with some guy. He didn’t look famous to me, but my homegirl later on told me that he’s Akon’s brother, I think I heard he manages Kanye too. Anyway, they say he go by Bu," the person told the outlet. "All I know is they were real close all hugged up. I caught them on video real quick."

After moving on from Diddy to Future to now reportedly Akon's brother, people have had much to say about Lori Harvey's dating life. Check out the video below.