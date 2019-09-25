It looks like Swae Lee about to be stuntin’ on the competition. The Rae Sremmurd rapper took to his IG yesterday to show off his brand new wheels, which happen to be the highly sought-after 2019 Lambo truck.

The all-black SUV comes with yellow brake pads to match Swae’s yellow Jeep. “You know I had to get it with the yellow brake pads. Match my baby,” he said while showing it off. “I finna paint this whole thing yellow,” he added about the interior.

There’s no word as for how much Swae dropped for the new wheels, but sticker prices start at around $200,000 and that's with no customization. So it's likely he spent more than that. Check out the sexy new whip (below).

This purchase comes shortly after Swae Lee was photographed holding all 3 new iPhone 11’s in his hand yesterday, stunting on the competition once again. Peep that (below) and look for new music to be on the way. Where's that album you spoke about Swae?