Tamar Braxton was once apart of The Real, a women-led talk show that's now solely hosted by Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve and Carrie Ann Inaba. Some sources say Tamar left on mutual terms while others cite some controversy in the matter that put the blame on the panel of women that lead to Tamar's firing. "I think she’s embarrassed, she knows the truth. If you don’t like us, if you thought we had you fired, why would you sit with us when we all got nominated for an Emmy?" Loni Love previously said of Tamar's exit.



Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The series is set to launch its sixth season and Loni Love shared just a handful of guests she'd love to have on the show. Surprisingly, one of the names she suggested is Tamar, alongside Idris Elba, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Jussie Smollett and more.

Earlier this year, Tamar apologized to her former cast in a lengthy Instagram post. "When all u know and felt is hurt. You hurt. Self inflicted and to others are included," she wrote. "From my sisters, the ladies of the real, Iyanla, old and new Friends and whomever else I’ve EVER hurt, from being hurt. Please forgive me. I didn’t know love to show you love."