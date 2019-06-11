Tamar Braxton was formerly apart of the daytime talk show The Real before she and the show mutually parted ways. The aftermath of the situation wasn't cute since Tamar would shade the show and anyone that would join the panel. "I think she’s embarrassed, she knows the truth. If you don’t like us, if you thought we had you fired, why would you sit with us when we all got nominated for an Emmy?" Loni Love previously said of Tamar's exit.

Now months later, Tamar has come through to apologize for any hurt she caused her former co-workers in a caption on Instagram accompanied by a video of her having a great time in a pool.

"When all u know and felt is hurt. You hurt. Self inflicted and to others are included," she wrote. "From my sisters, the ladies of the real, Iyanla, old and new Friends and whomever else I’ve EVER hurt, from being hurt. Please forgive me. I didn’t know love to show you love. Now I do thanks to my @david.adefeso."

When Tamar left the show, she was still involved in a relationship with her estranged husband Vincent Herbert. Now Tamar is dating David Adefeso who she cites as an inspiration for her happier life. "When I met my @tamarbraxton 12 months ago she was angry, distraught and almost-completely broken. She'd lost her family, her friends, her job and was estranged from her mom and sisters who she loves so much," David wrote on Instagram.

"With few exceptions the anger has been replaced by joy, the despair has morphed into a need to help the abused (check out #NoNeedTBShame), and the kind, gentle, beautiful and self-assured woman that is my @tamarbraxton is now on full display."