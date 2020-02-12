loni love
- MusicMegan Thee Stallion Receives Support After Trolls Joke About Deceased ParentsMegan's supporters called out another rapper's fanbase for sending cruel messages.By Erika Marie
- TV"The Real" Gets Canceled, Loni Love Blames "Covid Costs"After eight years on the air, the beloved talk show has officially been canceled. By Erika Marie
- Pop Culture"The Real" May Not Return For Its Ninth SeasonThere have been reports that the hit tv show "The Real" will not be returning for a ninth season. By Brianna Lawson
- TVLoni Love Weighs In On DaniLeigh & DaBaby: "Have Your Own Stuff"She said women should be independent of men and added if DaBaby "was that upset" he should have left. "You got the money!"By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureLoni Love Says Tiffany Haddish Is Right About Nicki MinajLoni Love says Nicki Minaj was late to her appearance on "The Real", co-signing Tiffany Haddish's alleged leaked audio from Clubhouse.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureLoni Love Deletes Nicki Minaj Tweet Revealing Baby's GenderShe backtracked and said she's not sure of the baby's gender.By Erika Marie
- TVTamera Mowry-Housley Announces Departure From "The Real" After 6 SeasonsTamera Mowry-Housley didn't plan on making the announcement so soon but news began to circulate online.By Erika Marie
- TVAmanda Seales Addresses Rumours That She's Beefing With "The Real" Co-HostsAfter Amanda Seales revealed that she was leaving the talk show, "The Real," rumours began circulating that she was beefing with some of her co-hosts.By Lynn S.
- GossipLoni Love Denies Getting Tamar Braxton Fired From "The Real"Loni Love is denying Cookie Hull's claims that she plotted to get Tamar Braxton fired from "The Real."By Dominiq R.
- TVLoni Love Had Her Boyfriend Sign A Non-Disclosure AgreementLoni Love recently explained why she wanted her boyfriend of two years to sign an NDA & shared anyone "coming up" should have one with their partner.By Erika Marie
- TVAmanda Seales Checks "Extra" TV Host After "Newbie" Comment On "The Real"Amanda Seales says "Extra TV" host Jennifer Lahmers "tried it" on-air during the recent 1,000th episode taping of "The Real."By Keenan Higgins
- TVJeannie Mai & Jeezy Get Trolled With Coronavirus InsultsJeannie Mai spoke about how the Coronavirus outbreak has made her relationship a target for cruel remarks.By Erika Marie