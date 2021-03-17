Tiffany Haddish is seemingly pretty confused about the headlines connecting her to Nicki Minaj by way of an alleged leaked audio clip that originated from Clubhouse. During the call, Tiffany Haddish was praised as the "Nicki Minaj of comedy", which prompted her to make some uncalled-for remarks about the rapper. "And unlike Nicki, I treat everyone with respect and dignity," she allegedly said on the call.

The comedian commented on the brewing feud on Twitter this week, replying "Huh?" to a fan that brought up the audio. While Tiffany may be trying to play dumb and let this blow over, The Real co-host Loni Love is backing her up, co-signing one of the comments she made about The Queen.



Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

"She is correct. Nicki can be a little, you know, not punctual," said Loni Love during a recent episode of Nightly Pop. "I had her on the show, on The Real, and girl was worth it. She was late. She was about an hour [late]. We had to go buy chicken for her whole crew. It was a demand. It was Popeyes."

Loni says that she went with the show's personal assistant to go get the chicken because there was nothing better for her to do as she waited. When she got back, Nicki Minaj was finally ready to go live and she allegedly did a great job. However, all the chicken that Loni went to get was still in her dressing room after she left. The host says she didn't mind though because she had some of it herself.

It's not uncommon for certain celebrities to run behind on their schedules. Perhaps her tendency to be late to things left a bad taste in Tiffany Haddish's mouth?