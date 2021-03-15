Signing up for Clubhouse might not have been the best move for comedian/actor Tiffany Haddish, who continues to find her name being dragged in the media because of things she says on the app. A few weeks ago, Tiffany was accused of peddling COVID-19 conspiracy theories and bullying people on Clubhouse, and this week, her alleged recent comments about Nicki Minaj are going viral.

While the app looks to prevent users from screen-recording conversations and sharing them on other social media platforms, Clubhouse's methods to prevent audio from leaking haven't been ultra-successful so far. Case in point, Tiffany Haddish's comments about Nicki Minaj supposedly being disrespectful.



Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images -- Tiffany Haddish hugs Nicki Minaj

The Bad Trip actress was reportedly exposed for her comments on the app after someone said she was the "Nicki Minaj of comedy". While the remark was meant to be praise, other users took it the wrong way, shading Nicki for allegedly showing up late to events before Tiffany added her own two cents. "And unlike Nicki, I treat everyone with respect and dignity," she said, which her co-moderators agreed with.

Tiffany has crossed paths with Nicki on a few different occasions, presenting her an award at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, and posing for pictures with the rapper at the Met Gala in the same year. Clearly, those meet-ups left her with a sour taste in her mouth.

This isn't the first time that somebody has accused Nicki Minaj of being rude or disrespectful. While Minaj's fans are writing off Tiffany Haddish after this, the comedian has plenty of supporters who are backing her up after the audio leaked. Haddish has not commented on the leak herself.



Kevin Tachman/Getty Images -- Nicki Minaj, Jeremy Scott, Cardi B, and Tiffany Haddish

What do you make of this?