Clubhouse just keeps giving us new drama. A leaked clip from the popular chatroom hit the web, revealing that Tiffany Haddish thinks that Nicki Minaj is disrespectful. The app is supposed to shield and protect its users from leaked or recorded audio, however, that doesn't seem to be working very well. The comment came after someone called Haddish the "Nicki Minaj of comedy." Members in the chat room started to shade Nicki before Haddish chimed in, "And unlike Nicki, I treat everyone with respect and dignity."

Now, Haddish is seemingly acting confused about the beef. Or maybe, just confused about how it all started. She took to Twitter with a simple "Huh?" Apparently, the Minaj VS Haddish issue started in 2018, when the latter shaded Fifth Harmony, and the former stood up for them. “Don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony because Normani is that bitch!” Nicki said after a joke Haddish stated got under her skin. Fans are speculating that this was the start of their rift, although that seems like a very petty reason to start a beef. However, we have seen crazier things happen. Do you think this Haddish VS Minaj beef is real, or are fans just hyping things up?