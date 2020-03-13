Loni Love Denies Getting Tamar Braxton Fired From "The Real" 

Last month, comedian/writer Cookie Hull revealed that Loni Love concocted several emails that would ultimately lead to Tamar Braxton getting fired from The Real. While current hosts of the daytime talk show have feuded and made up with the Braxton sister on multiple occasions, the saga between Tamar and the cast consisting of Tamera Mowry, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Adrienne Bailon and The Real's newest addition Amanda Seales continues years after Braxton's departure from the show. Now, Loni Love is clearing the air about the rumor that it was her that contributed to the singer/songwriter from getting dismissed from the television series.

David Livingston/Getty Images

According to Cookie Hull, who is an ex-friend and collaborator of Loni Love's, the 48-year-old comedian turned television personality plotted against Tamar Braxton because she wanted to be the show's only "ghetto" cast member and didn't appreciate Braxton taking all of her shine. While Hull's claims do sound fictitious and bizarre, some fans of the show and Braxton's following believed the rumor to be true. This is why Love is coming forward and speaking her truth about the outrageous claim is nothing but a hoax.

In a recent interview with Madame Noire, Love denies that she even refers to herself in terms such as "ghetto" and would never refer to Tamar as such. The interview initially brings up the subject of Hull's allegations, stating:

"I don’t know if you want to talk about this or not—but Cookie Hull recently did an interview with Comedy Hype and she made some claims that it was you who wrote an e-mail to get Tamar fired and you wanted to be the only ‘ghetto’ Black girl on the show. You addressed it a little bit on TheReal but didn’t say her name. So I wanted to know what you thought about that."

Loni Love gracefully replied:

"I do have thoughts about that that I addressed in my book. But I will say this, anybody that knows me, knows that I will not describe myself as a ghetto girl. I wouldn’t describe Tamar Braxton as a ghetto girl. I might say that we believe in the power of being ourselves. But ghetto girl?! I would never do that. And also, there’s a lesson in this. When you try to help people, you have to watch who you help."

Love continued:

"I’ve never been against any Black woman. My fans know that. That’s the reason why I wrote this book. When you read the book, you will see. I’ve been trying to get the truth out for years. But here, we dealing with this reality show type (mentality). I do address that in my book."

Loni Love is currently promoting her new memoir, I Tried to Change So You Don't Have To, while The Real continues to produce their Emmy-winning content for their fans. Check out a clip of Love judging the brand new competition talent show The Funny Dance Show in the Instagram post provided below.