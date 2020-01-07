If starring as the outspoken-yet-lively character Tiffany DuBois in HBO's hit series Insecure wasn't enough of a boss move, comedienne Amanda Seales has just landed a permanent place as one of the hosts of award-winning FOX daytime talk show The Real.

Officially replacing former host Tamar Braxton, who left after the show's second season back in 2016, Seales joins longstanding hosts Adrienne Bailon, Loni Love, Jeezy's sweetie Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley as the series enters its sixth season this year. "I didn’t expect to cry — I’m a G!" Seales said jokingly with happy tears in her eyes, obviously feeling the emotions of being welcomed with open arms and confetti by her fellow sisters in syndication.

In addition to Insecure and The Real, Amanda also hosts NBC's comedy competition series Bring The Funny in addition to spearheading a popular podcast Small Doses With Amanda Seales. Talk about a new age Renaissance Woman!

Watch a clip from Amanda Seales' official debut as the latest host on The Real below: