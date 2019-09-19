It was only three months ago that Tamar Braxton apologized to her former The Real co-stars for any hurt and pain she caused them during her exit from the show. However, during Tamar's recent visit to The Wendy Williams Show, the beef was reignited when Tamar made a comment that called her past colleagues "catty."

"I don’t want to be anybody’s marketing tool this season, no shade. I just wish everybody well and I feel like sometimes God has to move you out of situations before you become more toxic to yourself," she told Wendy. "What if I was in a situation where I’m doing ‘Braxton Family Values’ and very stressed and then I’m doing this other show where people are being catty behind my back. What kind of person would I be right now sitting on this couch?"

Loni Love responded to the subtle shade when she addressed the issue at hand on a recent taping of The Real, questioning how the subject is still being discussed three years later.

Tamar then hit up Instagram to share a mystery text message she received from someone who claimed that it was Loni who got her kicked off the show by writing letters to the network. Loni, of course, responded, asking the following: “Who writes letters? Who sent this? …let’s talk it out…stop going on every other show. You know you want to…and bring ya man!”

Only time will tell if Tamar will pay a visit to The Real to deal with this unnecessary drama head-on.