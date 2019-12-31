Lizzo has been at the hands of some serious backlash ever since she attended a Lakers game and flashed her ass when the jumbotron showed her some love. The "Truth Hurts" singer defended her outfit of choice afterwards but it hasn't stopped her from pulling in negative remarks about her frame from trolls on the Internet. More recently, Lizzo defended her name once again when someone had the audacity to call her "the fat Cardi B" and said she's famous due to an "obesity epidemic in America."



Monica Schipper/Getty Images

"I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love. The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me," she responded. While Lizzo's clap back was sure and strong her hot uploads to Instagram that sees her rocking Rihanna's Savage x Fenty robe also works too. Lizzo uploaded a series of posts to her Instagram story of her wearing Rihanna's lingerie line, looking fly as ever.

“She is everything that Savage stands for,” Rihanna once said of Lizzo. “A confident woman, no matter what size, color, shape. Your attitude is what makes you savage. It’s the confidence that you have in yourself and it’s the confidence that you can give off to people who look like you and feel like you and those are the people that identify with the brand.”