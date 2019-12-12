Despite having evolved into a) a genuine superstar and b) one of the most controversial new artists in recent memory, Lizzo was doing fine for herself. As she explained to CBS This Morning, she was already making a living as an established indie musician. "There was just a moment as culture ebbed and flowed I caught onto that wave," explains the 8-time Grammy nominee. "Everyone really connected with me. You can never really tell when that moment comes...I got a big ol' personality!"

On that note, it doesn't take long before that fateful Lakers game is brought up, prompting Lizzo to let out a delightfully fiendish cackle. When asked to issue a response to any challengers (TDE's Reason among them), Lizzo admits she's been avoiding much of the online rabblerousing. "It's their opinion," she says. "It's not for me to really address. It's for them to express and me to choose to listen to or not." Revealing that donning the outfit was a spontaneous decision, she admits that "nobody would have saw the back of it if I didn't get up and dance."

For those still triggered by the unexpected moon, blame the Lakers Girls. "The Lakers Girls came up to me and said 'we're so excited you're here, we want to perform one of your songs for you," continues Lizzo. "I was with my manager and my friend and I was sitting there like 'you should get up and dance! They're doing this for you!' So I got up and did what I always do...This is how I've always dressed." Co-host Gayle King inquires whether she forgot her "butt was out," prompting another guffaw from Lizzo. "Well, I had on layers down there. So it wasn't just, you know, flesh to seat. Contrary to popular belief."

When all is said and done, defiant she remains. "Yeah, it was out," she declares. "It be out. You know how long it's took me to fall in love with this body? My butt was my least favorite thing about myself, and I learned to love it. And that was the thing everybody can't stop talking about." Check out the full interview below via CBS News.