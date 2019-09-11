Rihanna's anticipated Savage X Fenty NYFW show took place in Brooklyn last night and of course, the "Needed Me" singer chatted with media before her big performance. When Entertainment Tonight got a few moments with the singer, she couldn't hold back on expressing her sincere love for the "Truth Hurts" singer, Lizzo. “Gosh I love Lizzo. She’s so badass,” Riri said of her new favorite.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Expressing just how much she would love to work with the singer, Rihanna told the publication that she would work with Lizzo "on the lights for this interview" if she had a chance.

“She is everything that Savage stands for,” Rihanna continued. “A confident woman, no matter what size, color, shape. Your attitude is what makes you savage. It’s the confidence that you have in yourself and it’s the confidence that you can give off to people who look like you and feel like you and those are the people that identify with the brand.”



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

As for her NYFW show, Rihanna expressed how she's involved in every single step of every garment that hits the stage. “Oh my god I’m too involved. I want a break but I’m a control freak so I do everything,” she detailed. “I see everything. There’s not one step of the way, there’s not one lace trim, there’s not one bra strap… there is not one bow on a panty that I do not see and approve.”

The Savage x Fenty show will be streamed on Amazon Prime as of September 20th.