Rihanna has been out here sharing many sexy updates of her Savage x Fenty lingerie line keeping fans intrigued and in awe of all the hot offerings. Great news surrounding the line has been announced since Rihanna has teamed up with Amazon to have her upcoming Savage x Fenty fashion show streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The show will take place during New York Fashion Week (date or location has yet to be set) and the streamed runway will be available on Amazon as of September 20th in 200 territories and countries worldwide.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"The star-studded evening is set to be a radical departure from tradition, a one-of-a-kind event blending music, fashion and culture,” a press release from Amazon Studios reads, via W Magazine. “With exciting surprises around every corner, including performances from some of the hottest acts in music, the show debuts Savage X Fenty’s bold and fearless Fall/Winter 2019 collection.”

Rihanna added: “I couldn’t be more excited that everyone will have full access to The Savage X Fenty Show this year! We are working on creating a bold, sexy, super energetic experience for our viewers.”

Who's looking forward to this?