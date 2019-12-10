Her backside didn't quite "break the internet," but Lizzo's bare butt-cheeks certainly caused a stir. The singer showed up at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game in an outfit that showed off her butt and she even twerked on the jumbotron for a brief moment before the camera quickly panned away. Her attire and behavior became a heated topic of discussion on social media and although she was heavily criticized, Lizzo hopped on Instagram Live to share that it doesn't make a difference to her one bit.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

"Who I am and the essence of me and the things I chose to do as a grown-ass woman can inspire you to do the same," Lizzo said. "You don't have to be like me. You need to be like you. And never ever let somebody stop you or shame you from being yourself like, this is who I've always been. Now everyone's looking at it, and your criticism can just remain your criticism. Your criticism has no effect on me. Negative criticism has no stake in my life, no control over my life, over my emotions. I'm the happiest I've ever been. I'm surrounded by love and I just wanna spread that love and also spread these cheeks. And you know what, if you really, really don't like my ass, you can kiss it. 'Cause kissing it makes it go away I promise."

Lizzo also said that no amount of internet chatter "breaks my joy" because she's a "really solid, grounded person." She added that she's only "shocking" because "you've never seen in a long time a body like mine doing whatever it wants to do and dressing the way that it dresses and moving the way that it moves." Swipe through to catch more of her explanation and watch her controversial moment at the Lakers-Timberwolves game below.