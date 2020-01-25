Lizzo was the most recent artist to cover Rolling Stone magazine, a well-deserved honour following her massive breakout year. Not only did she have several #1 hits on the charts and earn multiple platinum certifications, but the multi-talented artist managed to receive the most nominations for the Grammy Awards this year. In her cover story, Lizzo opened up about her creative process, including the widespread claims that her music panders to white people.

"Yeah, there’s hella white people at my shows," Lizzo acknowledged. "What am I gonna do, turn them away? My music is for everybody." While Lizzo insists on remaining inclusive with her work, she is still always being herself and telling stories in her music through her personal perspective. "As a black woman, I make music for people, from an experience that is from a black woman," she said. Lizzo makes a point of noting that her goal is to ultimately reach and empower people who are often the least represented and most deserving. "I’m making music that hopefully makes other people feel good and helps me discover self-love. That message I want to go directly to black women, big black women, black trans women. Period."

This Sunday will bring Lizzo's very first Grammys performance, as she heads into the night with eight nominations. She is up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Truth Hurts," as well as Best Album for Cuz I Love You, Best R&B Performance for "Exactly How I Feel," and Best New Artist.