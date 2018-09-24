audience
- MusicEminem, DaBaby, YG Cut-Outs Spotted In Super Bowl CrowdPlus, Tyga and Bernie Sanders' inauguration meme made cameos in the Super Bowl crowd.By Aron A.
- MusicLizzo Addresses Claims That She Panders To White People: "My Music Is For Everybody"Lizzo clears up these accusations.By Lynn S.
- TVWendy Williams Tells Audience Member To "Get Out" After Phone Goes Off In StudioRespect the studio. By Chantilly Post
- TVEmmy Awards: Kim Kardashian Clowned For Calling Family "Real People"They didn't have to do Kim & Kendall like that. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentDave Chappelle Acted In "A Star Is Born" So Bradley Cooper Would Stop NaggingDave Chappelle begrudgingly accepted Bradley Cooper's solicitation to act in "A Star Is Born."By Devin Ch
- MusicDrake Spotted At Ex-Girlfriend Jennifer Lopez's ConcertDrake was seen roaming the alleys of Scotiabank Arena for Jennifer Lopez's recent performance.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJimmy Kimmel Translates YG's “Go Loko” Lyrics For The Older Generation Who Can't UnderstandYG couldn't help but laugh. By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentWendy Williams Speaks Out After Reports Of Personal Issues: It's Been A "Long Week"Wendy Williams has just two words...By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentWendy Williams Gets Trolled For Mistaking Kylie Minogue For Kylie JennerInsert face to palm emoji here. By Chantilly Post
- MusicR. Kelly's Overseas Tour: Azriel Clary's Dad Afraid Daughter Might Tag AlongAzriel Clary's dad puts foreign authorities on notice.By Devin Ch
- MusicExes G-Eazy & Halsey Both Attend Travis Scott's "Astroworld" LA ShowThey still run in the same circles despite breaking up. By Chantilly Post
- MusicBlueface Gets Booed On Stage At Lil Uzi Vert ConcertBlueface had his mic cut out after the crowd was audibly not feeling him.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKanye West Responds After He's Called Out For Using His Phone During "Cher" Show'Ye was simply taking notes. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicTrippIe Redd's Crowd Launch "Free 6ix9ine" Chant During ConcertIt went from "f*ck 6ix9ine" to "free 6ix9ine."By Aron A.
- MusicJay Z & Beyonce Show Love To A Breakdancer During "On The Run 2" After PartyBeyonce & Jay Z seemingly had a great time at their recent "On The Run II" after party. By Chantilly Post