Ariana Grande is set to perform at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The pop star announced the scheduling in a post on social media reading, "See you Jan. 26 #GRAMMYs @cbs @recordingacad."

Grande will be joining a roster of impressive talent including Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Aerosmith, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani who are all also scheduled to perform.

Alicia Keys will be returning to host the ceremony: “At first I did think last year was a one-time thing but when the opportunity came back around there was no question about returning as host of the Grammy awards,” Keys said in the Recording Academy announcement. “Last year was such a powerful experience from. Not only did I feel the love in the room, but I felt it from around the world and it confirmed the healing and unifying power of music.”

Grande is nominated for five awards including Album of the Year and Record of the Year. In 2019, she won for Best Pop Vocal Album and responded on Twitter saying, “I know I’m not there tonight (trust, I tried and still truly wished it had worked out tbh) and I know I said I try not to put too much weight into these things …. but f— ……. this is wild and beautiful. thank you so much.”

The 62nd Grammy Awards will air on CBS on January 26.