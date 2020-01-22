Lizzo's musical talent cannot be denied whether you would choose to stream her tunes or not. The 31-year-old singer has pulled in the most Grammy nominations this year with eight nods as she's expected to make her debut at the show. In light of the big day (that takes place on January 26th) the "Truth Hurts" singer is the latest act to be featured in Rolling Stone magazine and she explains how heartbreak is what lead her to create some of her best hits.

Lizzo called her first serious relationship a "delusional" ride since she was trying to be something she was not. "How can you be in love with someone when you're not even you?" she asked herself. Her second go at love was with an unnamed Gemini and their end of a romance is what inspired her beloved tape Cuz I Love You. "As fucked up as it sounds, I needed that heartbreak experience," she said. "I'm not sad, because I use the pain so constructively. It's inevitable. The pain is human experience."

Lizzo (born Melissa Viviane Jefferson) refers to the situation as "scary" but can now see the positive of how things turned out. "Being vulnerable with someone I didn't know, then learning how to be vulnerable with people that I do know, gave me the courage to be vulnerable as a vocalist."

