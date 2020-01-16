Say what you want to say about Lizzo, but there's no denying the multidimensional talent of the singer/instrumentalist. The "Juice" performer has been one of the most requested musical acts around the world and one of the hardest working entertainers of the past year. And with sets lined up at this year's Grammy Awards and becoming the first woman to headline the Bonnaroo Music Festival, Lizzo is continuing her hot streak as one of the top musicians on the scene.

Award committees across several major institutions have also taken notice of Lizzo's undeniable talent and impact on pop culture and have made it known by showering the "Truth Hurts" songwriter with nominations across the board. The Hustlers actress has been nominated for a total of eight Grammy Awards, six iHeart Music Awards, six NAACP Image Awards, and one BRIT Award.

In celebration of her industry domination, Lizzo took to her IG account in order to let the masses know that she's on full take over mode. In the lusty thirst trap clip captioned, "Currently nominated for... 6 NAACP Image awards | 8 Grammy awards | 6 iHeart music awards | 1 Brit award | AND IVE ALREADY WON! In the words of @saintrecords “black girls are grammys muthafuckaaaaa”," Lizzo sports a metallic gold two-piece bikini while slow wining and showing off her sultry curves.

With so much to be thankful for and including the long journey it took for her to acquire her new-found success, Lizzo is deserving of every moment of glory she is receiving today. Check out Lizzo's scantily clad thirst trap post below.