The body rolls were in full effect. LisaRaye McCoy showed her Instagram followers that she could still pull off her sexy The Player's Club moves that she first learned over 20 years ago. LisaRaye starred in the 1998 film that also featured Monica Calhoun, Ice Cube, Bernie Mac, Jamie Foxx, Faizon Love, Terrence Howard, and many others. The 'hood classic flick was also Ice Cube's directorial debut. It's been a fan favorite for decades, and LisaRaye decided to treat her Instagram Live viewers to a dance as she reenacted the scene where she takes to the stage to show off her skills.



Paras Griffin / Stringer / Getty Images

Back in October 2019, LisaRaye chatted with TV One about her breakout role as "Diamond." "I just wanted to be in a movie. I came to Hollywood to be famous," she said. "I just wanted to make some money, and I knew that this was Ice Cube. So, when they told me that I was playing a stripper, I was okay wit' it."

People were excited to see "Diamond" back in action. Laura Govan commented, "Hell ya That’s my move right there lol 😂😂😂," while thousands of others told the actress that she not only still had it, but it never left her. Some people were hoping that she would dip it low, but maybe she's saving that for another Live. We'll see how long this quarantine lasts. Check out LisaRaye McCoy below.