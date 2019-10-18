LisaRaye McCoy is combing through her address book and cleaning house when it comes to her fairweather friends. The actress has recently not only called Nicole Murphy a liar over her scandalous incident with married filmmaker Antoine Fuqua, but claimed Nicole went after her husband Michael Misick while he was married to LisaRaye.

"She messed around with my husband," LisaRaye previously told TMZ. "Here's the thing, we've all done something that we regret. We all make mistakes and we all have to learn from that, but when you start doing it and being messy enough to do it amongst family...How does a family kiss turn into a 'I'm sorry' apology? Like...what do you mean? You didn't know that he was married? We all know that he was married."



Vince Bucci/Getty Images

LisaRaye never criticized Nicole for her divorce from Misick, and it's because she claims the fault lies with former longtime friend Duane Martin. In a clip from her appearance on TV One’s UNCENSORED, the actress states that Duane would introduce her husband, who was also the former chief minister of the Turks and Caicos Islands, to women.

"As my reign, and being a first lady, became busier and busier and I found my position," she said. "Then he was doing a lot more traveling by hisself, and I was staying home, speaking at a school, or having an engagement, or an appearance or something." She continued, "Really, to be quite honest, then he became friends with Duane Martin, which used to be one of my friends on All of Us, and when I introduced them, that was one of the worst things I ever did."

"Somehow within that relationship, I lost my husband to Duane Martin, and they became better friends than what me and my husband did, and I couldn’t understand that for the love of God," she added. "He became disrespectful with introducing my husband to different women, and women that we actually knew as friends and associates....Yes. You know my dirt as my brother, as my friend, but you my friend, I introduced you to him. What are you doing? I'm still kinda confused about that one." Check out the clip below.