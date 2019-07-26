A major cheating scandal impacted Hollywood this week when photos of Nicole Murphy and director Antoine Fuqua enjoying a passionate kiss as "family friends" started making the rounds online. While that wouldn't have been an issue, Fuqua is actually married to Lela Rochon... At first, Murphy tried to brush off the leak, citing their close friendship as the reason why they kissed on the lips. Then, she became aware of how foolish she looked, apologizing for the situation publicly. Apparently, this isn't the first time that Murphy has meddled in somebody else's relationship because LisaRaye McCoy says that she also tried to get close to her now ex-husband. According to Bossip, Da Brat actually has receipts on that entire situation.



Moses Robinson/Getty Images

After confirming that McCoy had to fight off Murphy in 2007 when she tried to come for her man, Da Brat spilled some more tea about the issue. Brat was a guest on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show when the topic came up and she didn't hold back. "She has receipts, she got pictures, text messages, she got emails," reportedly said the rapper. "She don’t want it with us! We from the Chi!"

Nicole Murphy has quieted down since this all started and it's probably best that she continues to keep a low profile. This could seriously affect people's lives and if it's dealt with publicly, that won't be helping anybody.