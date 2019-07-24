In the short period of the past 48 hours or so, model and TV personality (and Eddie Murphy's ex-wife) Nicole Murphy, has landed herself in quite the sticky situation. For those of you that haven't been keeping up, yesterday we reported that the 51 year-old had been spotted in Italy with director Antoine Fuqua, in a series of photos that revealed the two of them a little too close for comfort. The director, who has been married for 20 years to actress Lela Rochon, could be seen locking lips with Murphy, as the two of them seemingly spent some quality time by the pool with one another. Following the pictures going viral, Murphy took to releasing a statement insisting that the two were simply "family friends," saying, "Antoine and I are just family friends. I ran into him in Italy and we exchanged a friendly hello and that was it.” But, rightfully so, no-one seems convinced. Lela has since taken to disappearing off of social media.

Things started getting even messier (if that was possible) after actress LisaRaye McCoy stepped into the ShadeRoom following their post on the matter to imply that this wasn't the first time Murphy had gotten herself into a situation involving infidelity, saying "gurl @nikimurphy you went after @iamlelerochon husband too?... smh So wrong....again!!!" The comment was enough to render Murphy public enemy #1, with people going for her with even more vigour for seemingly going for McCoy's boo at the time, Michael Misick).

And now, in an episode of Dish Nation, McCoy's sister., rapper Da Brat, has confirmed that the rumours are in fact true, and Murphy did go for another married man back in 2007. Asked to verify if the accusation Brat said “absolutely. When my sister was First Lady of Turks & Caicos it was a couple of them hoes that did that.” It's looking like Nicole's really going to have to face the music now.