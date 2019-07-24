Nicole Murphy and director Antoine Fuqua were caught locking lips in Italy recently and people had all kinds of things to say since Antoine is still very married to actress Lela Rochon. At first, Nicole said that she and Antoine were just "family friends" but now she's followed up with an official apology, detailing how she didn't know the status of his relationship.

"Without going into the entire situation, I want to apologize to my family, and to Lela and the Fuqua family for what transpired," she told TMZ. "It was not my intention to be in this situation. I do not condone women kissing or interacting in anyway inappropriately with a married man. I too was once married and I would never intentionally undermine another woman, despite what has been written."



Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

When the news surfaced, rapper Da Brat came through to put Nicole on blast further when she claimed that the 51-year-old had previously been involved with a married man before - LisaRaye McCoy's husband. All such cases are on a he-said, she-said basis and we can only hope that the families involved aren't suffering too much.

What do you guys think? Is Nicole innocent in all of this?