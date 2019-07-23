Who's ready for a cheating scandal? Eddie Murphy's ex-wife Nicole Murphy was recently in Italy when she came across director Antoine Fuqua, who is married to actress Lela Rochon, and when they crossed paths, they exchanged what appeared to be a very passionate kiss on the lips. I don't know about you but when I meet up with family friends, I may dap them up or go in for a hug. There is no lip-kissing action. For Murphy and Fuqua, they seemingly have a pretty tight relationship because that's the story they're going with after the world caught them smooching in private.



Peter Forest/Getty Images

If there are cameras following you everywhere you go, it might not be the greatest idea to try and hide an affair from your spouse. As reported by numerous outlets, including Page Six, Antoine Fuqua is set to receive a directorial award at the Ischia Global Festival in Italy and he's enjoying his time with model Nicole Murphy. One thing is off about that though. He's been married to Lela Rochon since 1999 and she was nowhere in sight when her husband pecked another woman on the mouth.

So far, Murphy and Fuqua have been silent on the exchange but the model remarked to blogger B. Scott that they're just "family friends." "Antoine and I are just family friends," she said. "I ran into him in Italy and we exchanged a friendly hello and that was it." Aight bet.

Since the photo went viral, Rochon has vanished from social media. These two have got some explaining to do.