Nicole Murphy has gotten herself in a bit of a pickle after photos surfaced showing her locking lips, repeatedly, with married director Antoine Fuqua. For 20 years, Fuqua and Waiting to Exhale actress Lela Rochon have been married, but just a few days ago Fuqua was spotted in Italy with Eddie Murphy's ex-wife. Nicole has been the target of public scrutiny since the pictures have made their way through social media. She initially stated that she and Fuqua were just good friends, but when the heat intensified, she apologized and said she was under the impression that he was divorced.

However, actress LisaRaye McCoy is calling foul on Nicole's excuses. According to McCoy, Nicole is the reason her last marriage didn't work out—an allegation that LisaRaye's sister Da Brat co-signed. For two years, from 2006 to 2008, LisaRaye was married to Michael Misick, the former chief minister of the Turks and Caicos Islands. During her marriage, there were rumors that Misick and Nicole were carrying on an affair, and LisaRaye recently told TMZ that the gossip was true.



Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

"She messed around with my husband," LisaRaye stated matter-of-factly to TMZ. "Here's the thing, we've all done something that we regret. We all make mistakes and we all have to learn from that, but when you start doing it and being messy enough to do it amongst family...How does a family kiss turn into a 'I'm sorry' apology? Like...what do you mean? You didn't know that he was married? We all know that he was married."

"That was 20 years," she continued. "That's history. You don't do that amongst friends. There's no loyalty. You gotta look up and that person that you invited into your house, you celebrating birthdays and going to games with, you gotta look up and they in Italy with your husband? Bullsh*t."

Despite impassioned tea-spilling, LisaRaye held off on calling Nicole a homewrecker. She did, however, share that Lela is sad, embarrassed, and "messed up" about the situation. Because Lela and Nicole were such close friends for so many years, LisaRaye says it makes the pain of it all more intense for the actress.