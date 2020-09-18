quarantine
- LifeGiant Snails Force Florida Town Into QuarantineThe African pests can grow to be eight inches long and have the ability to spread meningitis. By Lawrencia Grose
- NewsMachine Gun Kelly Finally Shares "Lockdown Sessions" EP On Streaming ServicesMachine Gun Kelly releases three songs from his "Lockdown Sessions" on streaming services.By Alex Zidel
- SportsNBA Officially Changes Quarantine Rules: DetailsThe NBA is implementing new COVID-19 rules.By Alexander Cole
- SportsLeBron James Cleared To Play After Testing Negative Multiple TimesIt appears as though the test that put LeBron in quarantine was an "inconclusive" result.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJay Williams To Miss Remainder Of NBA Finals Coverage After Contracting COVID-19Jay Williams has been removed from ABC's NBA Finals coverage after testing positive for COVID-19.By Cole Blake
- NewsFat Joe Taps Remy Ma, Cool and Dre For "Back Outside"Fat Joe dropped a new track with Remy Ma, Cool and Dre celebrating the return to normalcy.By Cole Blake
- RandomLudacris Just Found Out He Has A Tennis Court On His PropertyLudacris found out that he had a tennis court at his mansion during quarantine.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureWill Smith Displays Quarantine Bod Again & Announces Weight Loss SeriesThe actor readies a new series on YouTube where he attempts to shed those pandemic pounds.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureThe Weeknd Teases Releasing The "Magic" He Recorded In QuarantineThe hitmaker says he plans to piece together all the music. By Madusa S.
- MusicKash Doll Throws Lavish "Kash Bash" Hosted By 50 Cent To Celebrate Her BirthdayThe rapper didn't hold back for the spectacular soirée. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureKim Kardashian Talks "Challenging" Time During Pandemic: "This Year Was A Huge Cleanse"The reality star mogul didn't mention her reported divorce from Kanye West, but people have been reading between the lines.By Erika Marie
- GramQuavo Declares Quarantine Is OverThe rapper added that everyone should just "come to Atlanta."By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureRita Ora Loses Over 220,000 Instagram Followers After Illegal 30th Birthday PartyRita Ora reportedly lost over 220,000 Instagram followers as a result of her illegal birthday bash in November 2020.By Deja Goode
- Pop CultureDiddy Throws Another Maskless Celebration Amidst COVID-19Diddy's year of partying continues with another maskless celebration of his son, Justin's, birthday. By Bhaven Moorthy
- PoliticsBarack Obama Reveals What He Taught Malia's Boyfriend In QuarantineBarack Obama is taking Malia's boyfriend under his wing.By Alexander Cole
- Original ContentDaniLeigh Talks About Putting Her Personal Life Into Her Music & Misconceptions About HerOn Day 6 of our "12 Days of Christmas," we talk with DaniLeigh. The Def Jam artist sat down with us to talk about creating "MOVIE" during a pandemic, marching for BLM, and maintaining her privacy in a world where everyone has formed an opinion about her personal life.By Erika Marie
- CrimeRick Rubin Heads To Trial Over COVID-19 Quarantine Violation: ReportThe megaproducer was in Hawaii under a 14-day mandatory quarantine when a resident spotted him at the beach.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsCrystal Smith Claims Ne-Yo "Filed For Divorce" Then "Asked What Was For Dinner"After quarantining together, they decided to give their marriage a second chance.By Erika Marie
- GramTory Lanez Caught Off Guard By Quarantine Radio TrollTory Lanez hung up on the caller almost immediately.By Alexander Cole
- MusicFKA Twigs Says She Finished Her Album While Quarantined Using FaceTimeFKA Twigs says she wrote the entirety of her upcoming album while isolated during the pandemic. By Cole Blake
- PoliticsTrump’s Doctor Doesn’t Say If He Tested Negative For COVID-19Trump's doctor is under fire for avoiding questions on the president's health.By Isaiah Cane
- MusicJackboy Explains The Importance Of Chess And Porn During QuarantineJackboy breaks down some of his lockdown essentials on "In My Bag," a list that includes a PS4, a chessboard, and a box o' porn. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicThe Weeknd Teases New Album "Ready To Go" Before Quarantine EndsThe singer gave an extensive interview to Rolling Stone where he discussed how his love of cinema influences his music.By Dre D.