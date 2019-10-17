A few months back, Nicole Murphy was in hot water when she got caught kissing Antoine Fuqua who is married to Lela Rochon. Nicole responded to the ordeal claiming that she and Antoine were just "family friends," later apologizing since their steamy makeout proved to be the opposite. More recently, Nicole paid a visit to The Wendy Williams Show to speak her truth and denied the reports of possibly breaking up the marriage of actress LisaRaye McCoy.



Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

When the ordeal first hit the fan, LisaRaye jumped in The Shaderoom and claimed she was a victim of Nicole's too. "Gurl @nikimurphy you went after @iamlelerochon husband too?... smh So wrong....again!!!" she wrote. LisaRaye's sister Da Brat even confirmed the latter and now LisaRaye has spoken of the event again on Rickey Smiley's Morning Show.

"She did the play on words on the Wendy Williams Show, you know. 'I did not break up LisaRaye's marriage,'" she said. "No, I didn't say that, I never said you broke up my marriage that ain't what I said. So you know, imma let her play her words on that and she might wanna come and see me and tell me that face to face."

We think it's safe to say Nicole may pass on the confrontation but only time will tell.