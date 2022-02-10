As the Tinder Swindler, Simon Leviev, said in his Netflix special-- for every action, there will be a reaction. Following the results of Lil Uzi Vert's assault case against his ex-girlfriend Brittany Byrd and recording artist SAINt JHN, in which he received a sentence of three years in probation, the Philadelphia-born rapper is speaking out about the case, kicking off the "Free Uzi" movement.

If you don't remember what happened, Lil Uzi Vert confronted Brittany Byrd and SAINt JHN at a cafe in Los Angeles while they were having a business meeting, allegedly assaulting them both and threatening them with a gun. As part of the court's decision this week, Uzi will need to serve three years of probation in addition to his participation in a program for mental health and substance abuse issues. He has also been placed on a ten-year criminal protective order.

Following the news, Uzi sent off a tweet, telling his fans not to worry about him because he'll be "back soon."

"Never trust a b*tch when you down I be back soon !!!!! Free Uzi," wrote the rapper in a since-deleted post on Wednesday.

On top of the assault case, Uzi has had a strange few weeks on social media. He claimed that he was bleaching his skin a couple of weeks ago before previewing new music that had fans calling him "sassy." Needless to say, Uzi just knows what to do to get the people talking.

What do you think about his response to getting 3 years of probation?



