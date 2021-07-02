Just about an hour ago, we reported that Lil Uzi Vert flashed a gun during an altercation with SAINt JHN at the Dialog Cafe near West Hollywood. According to the report from TMZ, Uzi was in an Escalade and eventually walked inside where he found SAINt JHN sitting with Uzi's ex-girlfriend Brittany Byrd, who was the subject of numerous songs and even album covers from Uzi.

Now, TMZ has received an update on the story from Byrd's team. According to sources, Byrd and SAINt JHN were simply in a business meeting, when all of a sudden, Uzi walked in and allegedly tried to punch SAINt JHN. After missing his punch, Uzi fell to the ground and his gun popped out. Eventually, Byrd went to confront Uzi and that's when the artist allegedly put the gun to her stomach and hit her. Since the incident, Byrd has gone to the hospital and intends on pressing charges.

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Triller

It was reported that patrons in the cafe eventually fled the scene as soon as Uzi's gone was drawn. As for SAINt JHN, it was reported that he left the scene as well, and so far, he has not commented on the matter at hand. Police were quick to arrive at the scene, however, Uzi and SAINt JHN were gone by the time they arrived.

Uzi and SAINt JHN have no prior beef between the two of them, although back in March it was reported that Byrd was seen out and about with SAINt JHN. Just a couple of months ago, Uzi's current girlfriend JT got into a Twitter spat with Byrd, although that eventually dissipated fairly quickly. Regardless, the allegations leveled against Uzi are very serious, and for now, he has yet to speak on the matter.

This is an ongoing story, so stay tuned for any updates as we will be sure to keep you informed.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Dior Beauty

