According to TMZ, bystanders near the Dialogue Cafe in West Hollywood spotted Philly rapper, Lil Uzi Vert, exiting his Cadillac Escalade and approaching SAINt JHN at the restaurant. Though no one else got involved, this reportedly resulted in a physical dispute between the two.

Based on what witnesses have said, Lil Uzi instilled fear among the fray upon flashing his gun and forcing the majority of bystanders to run off. The rapper did not use his firearm and the two artists ultimately fled.

The tabloid reports that Los Angeles County Sheriffs are on the scene in WeHo, looking to speak with both Uzi and SAINt JHN. The latter was seen out with Brittany Byrd, Lil Uzi Vert's former girlfriend, not to mention the focal point of numerous songs of his. The 27-year-old Instagram model was spotted sitting in JHn's Jeep this past March, barely acknowledging the fact photographers were hounding the two. She also exposed private messages between herself and Uzi around the same time.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

TMZ has attempted to reach both artists' camps, and while Lil Uzi Vert's have not reached back to them, SAINt JHN's was entirely unaware of the situation. We will update you as there is more to come.

