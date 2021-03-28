It's been some time since Lil Uzi Vert and his former girlfriend Brittany Byrd called it quits. Dedicating numerous songs about her and appearing very much in love at the time, he's also long been open about how much their separation hurt him. After dealing with the breakup for some time, Uzi has since moved on from his Brittany and seems to be very smitten with his current girlfriend JT. If the rumors hold true, it seems like Brittany has also moved on to another rapper.



The 27-year-old former girlfriend of the Eternal Atake artist was spotted cozying up with Brooklyn-born hitmaker SAINt JHN. A peeping Tom captured footage of the pair sitting inside a car in a parking lot. The two were all smiles as they chatted together in the "Roses" artist's Jeep, seemingly completely unaware that they were being photographed in the car.

This footage arrives after Byrd allegedly exposed messages between her and Uzi following his declaration of being in love with JT. She exposed messages suggesting JT was nothing more than a side chick.

As for SAINt JHN, the Guyanese-American artist is still right on the tails of his first Grammy win. The 34-year-old earned recognition for his feature on Beyoncé's 2019 track "Brown Skin Girl," in which the songstress won the Best Music Video category.

As for his and Brittany's relationship status, it looks like we'll just have to wait and see.