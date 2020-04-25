brittany byrd
- BeefA$AP Bari & Lil Uzi Vert Allegedly Get Into Heated ConfrontationA TikToker shared a video that reportedly shows the moment when Uzi popped up at a restaurant to confront Bari.By Erika Marie
- CrimeLil Uzi Vert Reacts To Results Of Brittany Byrd & SAINt JHN Assault CaseLil Uzi Vert says he'll be "back soon" after getting three years of probation in his assault case against Brittany Byrd and SAINt JHN.By Alex Zidel
- CrimeLil Uzi Vert Given 3 Years Probation In Ex-GF & SAINt JHN Assault CaseLil Uzi Vert ended up taking a plea deal in the case.By Alexander Cole
- MusicBrittany Byrd Breaks Silence Following Alleged Lil Uzi Vert AssaultLil Uzi Vert is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Brittany Byrd at Dialog Cafe in Hollywood. By Aron A.
- GossipLil Uzi Vert Accused Of Stalking Brittany Byrd By Her Manager: "Uzi Is Toxic"Following their reported gun-wielding altercation, Byrd was hospitalized and allegedly pressed charges against the rapper.By Erika Marie
- CrimeLil Uzi Vert Allegedly Pointed Gun At Ex-Girlfriend During SAINt JHN AltercationByrd reportedly went to the hospital and is going to file a police report against Uzi. By Alexander Cole
- MusicLil Uzi Vert Reportedly Flashes Gun In Altercation With SAINt JHNUzi is said to have confronted the rapper Friday morning.By Yoni Yardeni
- BeefJT & Lil Uzi Vert's Ex Brittany Byrd Continue To Exchange Words On Social MediaUzi's former girlfriend suggested JT was the victim of domestic abuse to fierce disapproval from the rapper. By Madusa S.
- BeefJT Drags Lil Uzi's Ex Brittany Byrd: "Move On Animated Grasshopper"The City Girls rapper took multiple shots at the former girlfriend of Lil Uzi Vert. By Madusa S.
- RelationshipsSAINt JHN Spotted With Lil Uzi Vert's Ex Brittany Byrd, Dating Rumors FlyThe artist was spotted with Uzi's ex, sparking rumors that the two may be an item. By Madusa S.
- RelationshipsLil Uzi Vert Goes Public With JT After Ex Brittany Byrd Leaks TextsLil Uzi Vert says he loves JT after his ex-girlfriend Brittany Byrd shares text messages that he allegedly recently sent her.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsInstagram Gallery: Lil Uzi Vert's Ex-Girlfriend Brittany ByrdAn Instagram Gallery dedicated to one of Lil Uzi Vert's ex-girlfriends, named Brittany.By HNHH Staff