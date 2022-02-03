Lil Uzi Vert is one of those artists who always seems to take a long time between projects. A great example of this is how it took Uzi two and a half years to release Eternal Atake. This was an album that many fans had been anticipating for a very long time, and in the end, Uzi delivered back in March of 2020. Now, fans are waiting on new music from the rapper, and it seems like he is gearing up to deliver something memorable.

Just yesterday, Uzi took to his Twitter account where he posted a video of himself vibing and even dancing to a brand new song. The beat on it hit pretty hard, and as one can expect, the song features some of those vocal melodies that made Uzi such a fan-favorite, in the first place.

Due to Uzi's body movements throughout the video, fans were quick to call the artist "sassy." Uzi has always been very comfortable with the way he acts on camera, and this was yet another example of that. Not to mention, thanks to his relationship with JT, Uzi is now able to get support from City Girls fans, who were quick to showcase their love for the brand new track.

There is no telling when Uzi will drop this song, so stay tuned to HNHH for updates. In the meantime, let us know what you think of the effort, in the comments below.