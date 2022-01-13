Some of the best content involving Lil Uzi Vert includes him as his most comfortable self. Whether it be free-styling with random fans, or dancing at any opportunity he gets, Uzi has always been a fun-loving person at his core.

Most recently, Uzi once again showed off his elite dancing skills on Tuesday (Jan. 11), when he was seen breakdancing in a circle with some of his fans on a random street corner. As his 2021 song with Meek Mill "Blue Notes 2" plays in the background, Uzi gives a fiery B-Boy dance performance.

Other recent times Uzi showed off his dancing prowess were his viral "Futsal Shuffle" dance challenge in early 2020, as well as when he showed up at a fan's wedding and partied hard in August 2021.

While he exerted a ton of energy entertaining a crowd of people in his latest dancing video, sneaker heads noticed that Uzi was rocking some rare kicks in the process. Looking closely, you'll notice Uzi is wearing the “Zen Grey” Nike Air Yeezy 1s, from before Kanye West left Nike for Adidas in 2013, almost a decade ago.

Some of the most popular Nike Yeezy shoes are the "Nike Air Yeezy 2 Red October," but the "Zen Grey" edition are far rarer. So, as much as you may appreciate Lil Uzi's fine-tuned dancing ability, his eye for collectible sneakers is just as impressive.

Check out the clip of Lil Uzi Vert breakdancing below.