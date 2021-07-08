Last week, reports emerged of an altercation at the Dialog Cafe in Hollywood involving Lil Uzi Vert and his ex-girlfriend Brittany Byrd. While footage of the incident hasn't emerged, information of the incident slowly started to emerge. At first, it was said that Lil Uzi Vert hopped out of a Cadillac Escalade when he flashed a gun and confronted SAINt JHN who was having a business meeting with Byrd.



Prince Williams / Contributor/Getty Images

Details were later clarified that Uzi went to the cafe and made a whole scene at her table before allegedly striking his ex-girlfriend and pointing a gun into her stomach. Uzi's remained quiet on the situation, as has SAINt JHN. However, Byrd took to Twitter where she broke her silence on the matter without naming names. "Don’t y’all say protect black women right? I’m a black woman," she wrote.

Byrd's manager, Brianna, spoke out after reports emerged of the alleged assault. Brianna claimed that Uzi threatened Byrd with his firearm and repeatedly punched her. She added that Uzi and Byrd haven't been in contact for months.

"Brittany has been trying to focus on her life and career," Brianna said, adding that Uzi's been stalking Byrd which is how he knew where she was. "Uzi has been stalking Brittany since they broke up. Uzi is toxic and mentally and physically abusive. He has been for years.”

Check out Brittany Byrd's tweet below.