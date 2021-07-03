The parties involved in this incident haven't yet come forward to speak on their own behalfs, but Brittany Byrd's manager has shared one side of the story. On Friday (July 2), shocking news surfaced regarding a reported physical altercation involving Lil Uzi Vert, his ex-girlfriend Brittany Byrd, and singer SAINt JHN. We previously reported on the story that Byrd and SAINt JHN were at a business luncheon reportedly discussing a project when, according to Byrd's manager, Brianna, Uzi stormed inside and made a scene.

The Shade Room spoke with Brianna who alleged that Uzi pointed a gun at Byrd's chest and repeatedly punched his ex. Byrd and Uzi haven't spoken in months according to the manager, but there was a recent exchange involving Byrd and JT on social media that caused a stir.

“Brittany has been trying to focus on her life and career,” said Brianna. When asked how Uzi knew that Brittany was at the cafe in West Hollywood, Brianna claimed the rapper has been following his ex-girlfriend. “Uzi has been stalking Brittany since they broke up. Uzi is toxic and mentally and physically abusive. He has been for years.”

In recent months, JT and Uzi have been putting their romance on full display, even appearing in photoshoots together for magazine features. Following the altercation, Brianna told TSR that Byrd was being treated at a local hospital and it has been reported by TMZ that she visited a police station to press charges against the rapper.

