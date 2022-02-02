Lil Uzi Vert is one of the most interesting artists in the world, as he is always trying to do something eclectic that will create headlines. For example, Uzi bought himself a huge pink diamond which he put on his forehead just last year. This was seen as an extremely idiotic move by his fanbase, although in the end, it's something that was unique to Uzi, and for the artist, that's all that mattered.

Now, however, Uzi is starting to anger some people as he recently changed his Twitter profile picture to Vybez Kartel, all while claiming that he is now going to bleach his skin. It was a very bizarre revelation and one that was not well received by his fans on Twitter.

As you can see in the quote tweets below, fans were livid that Uzi would do something like this, especially during Black History Month. Fans also felt like he was actively making fun of Vybez Kartel, which is a pretty big no-no in the music world. "Doing all this to please your white fans who have no problem saying the n word," one fan wrote.

Others claimed that this was truly unacceptable and that Uzi was a "clown" for even entertaining the idea of doing this. Either way, it seems like Uzi has polarized his fanbase.

