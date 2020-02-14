Lil Tecca is planning on dropping his debut album, Virgo World, sometime during Virgo season, from August 23rd-September 22nd, in 2020. The 17-year-old rapper is currently riding the wave of his latest single, "IDK," a self-produced track he dropped last week, but Tecca is still focused on crafting his next body of work. He already established himself with the release of his first project, We Love You Tecca, last August, but the New York native has big plans for his official debut album, Virgo World which, he confirms, is coming "soon."

Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Roc Nation

"The album is called Virgo World so it might be in that season,” Tecca noted in an interview with Apple Music’s Eddie Francis on Thursday. Born on August 26th, 2002, Tecca is a Virgo himself. "Ah, Virgo season," Francis acknowledged, to which Tecca responded, "You know the vibes." It looks like Tecca fans can expect his album to drop some time during those 31 days from August 23rd-September 22nd later this year.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for TIDAL

Until then, Tecca has plenty of big plans in store for 2020. “Tour for the album, more singles, maybe a little pack before the album," he listed. "A whole lot of visuals, new music, all vibes, literally." Tecca will also be performing at Rolling Loud in Portugal this summer, which takes place from July 8th-10th. The stacked lineup includes acts like DaBaby, A$AP Rocky, Future, and more.