Lil Tecca Drops His Debut Project "We Love You Tecca"

New York rapper Lil Tecca is an artist on the rise. He began his career two short years ago, and finally, fans have received the 17-year-old rapper's debut project, We Love You Tecca. The Republic Records rapper's single "Ransom" put him on the map, and he's hoping that this introductory release will show the world what he's capable of delivering.

Tecca, real name Tyler-Justin Anthony Sharpe, found his single "Ransom" sitting in the top ten slots of the Billboard 100 chart, an accomplishment that not every artist can boast. He told Billboard that with the success of his single has come respect from his peers, and his achievements continue to surprise him. However, he's just "going with the flow" and enjoying the attention his music is receiving.

We Love Tecca is carried by the young artist aside from the last track which is a remix to "Ransom" featuring Juice WRLD. Check out the album and let us know what you think.

Tracklist

1. Ransom

2. Shots

3. Sidenote

4. Did It Again

5. Out of Luck

6. Left, Right

7. Bossanova

8. Amigo

9. Phenom

10. Weatherman

11. DUI

12. Love Me

13. Molly Girl

14. Senorita

15. Count Me Out

16. Ransom (Remix) ft. Juice WRLD