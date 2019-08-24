Just as the leagues of rappers before him who used their SoundCloud popularity as a springboard to mainstream success, Lil Tecca is now fully in the spotlight as an up-and-coming artist to watch. At just 16-years-old, the Queens-bred rapper currently boasts the No. 8 spot on the coveted Billboard Hot 100 chart with his breakout hit "Ran$om," a followup to viral hits like "Molly Girl" and "Bossanova." Riding the hot-right-now wave of melodic rap as an entry point into the industry, Lil Tecca's dulcet beats and goofy, down-to-earth social media personality signal staying power far beyond his teen peers who found fame just as quickly.

"I just be chilling on the internet, really," says Tecca of his vibrant Instagram following. "And I don't go to the internet to do the most. I try to not look at what anyone else does and just stay in my own lane. Like tunnel vision, you feel me? I'm not looking at everyone else. So yeah, everything you see from me on the internet, it's coming from me. It's not coming from no one else."

"The internet is a place where it’s very easy to get attention. It’s a good thing, but it can be bad," he continues, rounding his surprisingly balanced outlook regarding the marriage between internet popularity and track performance. "That’s why I don’t talk about dumb stuff on Instagram. There’s so many people watching. I don't think I'm a face for the youth, but they like me, I guess."

If you haven't vibed yet to the cool, laid-back vibe of Lil Tecca's melodic rap anthem well on its way to the top of the Billboard 100, keep reading for an Instagram introduction to this young artist on the rise.

Stats

1,000,000 views is a major accomplishment, especially for a teenager who is just starting to explore his own sound.

Live Show

Judging by the way Tecca commanded the crowd at this Chicago show, he is far from just an "internet rapper."

YBN

Tecca wasn't lying when he told Billboard that he "really fuck swith YBN. They’re fire. I be talking to Nahmir and he’s funny."

2x Platinum

Here, Tecca links up with Menohbeats, a 2x platinum producer best known for linking up with Lil Skies.

Ran$om

Even in the studio, Tecca knew that his breakout "Ran$om" was a chart-worthy hit.

Taz Taylor

Incredibly, Lil Tecca's work in the studio has even caught the attention of Grammy-nominated producer Taz Taylor who has worked with hip-hop heavyweights like Drake and Future.

You Made It

Proud to take note of his accomplishments, Lil Tecca couldn't help but shout out one of the first times his social media popularity filtered into digital media.

Love Me

Now boasting nearly 7 million views on Youtube, Tecca's got another hit on his hands with "Love Me." Here, the rapper gets down in the studio while putting the finishing touches on the track.

NY

For a NY artist, there's nothing quite like seeing an ad for your hit single in Times Square.

BTS

Here's a behind-the-scenes shot of the visual for "Ran$om" which is sure to soon break the 100,000,000 mark (with a tongue-in-cheek caption referencing his happy ending offer).