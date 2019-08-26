Lil Tecca has been blowing up on the scene thanks to his smash hit "Ransom" which continues to do numbers on the Billboard charts. Tecca is celebrating his 17th birthday today and Complex took the occasion to release their latest episode of "Sneaker Shopping," which is centered around the young budding star. As you can imagine, when you're young, sneakers and fashion can become a big part of your life and with Tecca, that's no different. Now that he has gained some success and is getting more money, shoes and streetwear are on his mind more than ever and this latest "Sneaker Shopping" episode reflects that.

Throughout the episode which can be viewed above, Tecca talks about how he's been obsessed with Bape for a while now and that he loves all of their pieces, particularly the shark hoodies. From there, the young rapper talked about his first-ever Air Jordan, which was a "UNC" Air Jordan 9. He also revealed his favorite NBA player is Giannis Antetokounmpo because he's one of the best players in 2K.

At the end of the episode, Tecca picked up two sneakers for a grand total of over $2.2K. These kicks included the Supreme Air Jordan 5 "Camo" and the Doernbecher Air Jordan 4.