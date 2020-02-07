Lil Tecca Continues Establishing Himself On "IDK"

Lil Tecca is who he is. A chameleon of sorts, effortlessly absorbing hip-hop tropes into his arsenal. His weapons of choice: a daydreamer's imagination and a keen ear for melody. Together, well, the chart success speaks for itself. Today, the "Bossanova" rapper has come through with another new banger, "IDK," destined to be a treat for his growing fanbase. Thematically he's content to remain in his wheelhouse, which is to say boasting about his sexual prowess and expanding net worth. They grow up so fast.

In all honesty, the song is hardly challenging. Were this a video game, "IDK" would be easy mode. The Playboi Carti inspiration is evident within the structure, ad-libs and lazily delivered flexes over a whimsical bop. One could argue there are lessons of cause and effect to be gleaned from Tecca's musings: "your bitch on me, and she not on you," he raps, a true head-scratcher. But who are we to cast judgement, the young man has proven himself to be a capable addition to the new rap movement.

Check out "IDK" for yourself, and sound off below.

Quotable Lyrics

Your bitch on me, and she not on you

Don't know who to trust, I don't trust these n***s

I don't trust these bitches, they say "Tecca, you won't listen"